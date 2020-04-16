SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — A skier was killed in an avalanche that happened Wednesday afternoon on Red Peak, north of Silverthorne, according to the Summit County Rescue Group (SCRG).

Three skiers had ascended Red Peak from the southeast side and spent a short time on the summit before beginning their descent, the agency said.

During the descent, a break in the snow started near the uphill skier, knocking down the other two skiers, authorities said.

One skier slid a short distance but was able to roll himself back onto his skis and get himself out. The last skier was carried about 1,800 feet by the slide and was killed, according to the release.

The three skiers involved in this incident were well-versed and had experience traveling in the backcountry and were equipped with avalanche beacons, shovels, and pole probes. One skier had traveled this route in the past, according to the release.

Because of the distance recovery crews would have to travel, incoming weather and fading daylight, recovery efforts were not initiated on Wednesday. Those efforts are expected to take place on Friday.

Any information on the identity of the skier will be released by the Summit County Coroner's Office after next of kin is notified. The identity of the skier killed had not been released as of Thursday morning.

The Summit County Rescue Group (SCRG) is an all-volunteer, non-profit search and rescue organization that responds to backcountry emergencies

