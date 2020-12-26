3 Westminster family members killed in crash in Nebraska

Two adults and a child died in the crash Wednesday, while two more children were hospitalized, according to authorities.

DENVER — Three members of a Westminster family were killed, and two more were injured, in a crash Wednesday in Nebraska, according to the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP).

Edgar Navarro, 24; Idayalid Bautista, 25, and Alexa Navarro, 4, were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Interstate 80 near Hershey, Nebraska, says a NSP press release.

Two more children, ages 3 and 11 months, were taken to a hospital in North Platte, and then transported to a hospital in Denver. They did not have what was thought to be life-threatening injuries, the release says.

The crash occurred at 10:41 a.m. Wednesday, when the family's GMC Yukon lost control in winter weather conditions. It was going east on I-80 near mile marker 167 when it crossed the median, entered the westbound lanes, and collided with a semi, NSP said.

The semi driver was not injured, according to the release.

Edgar Navarro was the father of all three children, and Bautista was the mother of the two surviving children.