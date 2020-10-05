3-year-old accidentally shot in Northglenn

Police said the wound does not appear to be life-threatening.

NORTHGLENN, Colo. — A three-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after being accidentally shot in Northglenn.

According to the Northglenn Police Department (NPD), the incident happened at around 7:20 p.m. in the 1000 block of Elmer Drive. That's located southeast of the intersection of Washington Street and East 112th Avenue.

NPD said the child was handling the gun when it went off and shot him in the foot. The wound does not appear to be life-threatening.

9NEWS will provide more information as it becomes available.