3-year-old girl dies after being hit by car in Dacono

Police said the girl was hit in the 1100 block of Sherman Drive.

Example video title will go here for this video

DACONO, Colo. — A 3-year-old girl is dead after she was hit by a car in Dacono on Saturday night, according to the Dacono Police Department (DPD).

Police said they were called to the 1100 block of Sherman Drive around 8:15 p.m. in reference to a 3-year-old girl who had been hit by a car.

When police arrived at the scene of the crash they found a person giving the girl CPR. The police department said a Dacono police officer took over and tried to help save the girl.

Dacono police and the Mountain View Fire and Rescue transported the girl to Good Samaritan Hospital in Lafayette. Police said the girl died from her injuries at the hospital.

Police said the driver who hit the girl stayed on the scene of the crash and is cooperating with police.

DPD, the Frederick Police Department and the Firestone Police Department are investigating what led up to the crash.

Officials said once the investigation is complete a determination will be made as to whether charges will be filed in this case.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS





MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.