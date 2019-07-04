AURORA, Colo. — No one was injured after a fire broke out Sunday afternoon at an apartment unit in Aurora, Sherri-Jo Stowell with Aurora Fire Rescue said.

Firefighters were called to an apartment complex at 1549 North Nome Street just after 3 p.m. after hearing reports of an active fire.

Multiple units were impacted by the blaze, but fire investigators are still working to determine exactly how many. Most of the fire damage was contained to the building's attic, according to Stowell.

The Red Cross said it is assisting more than 30 residents displaced by the fire.

The fire was under control shortly before 4 p.m. Six fire engines and two fire trucks helped fight the blaze.

