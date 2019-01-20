DENVER (AP) - Thousands of people gathered in downtown Denver for the 2019 Women's March, chanting demands for equality.

Some people attending Saturday's march carried signs denouncing President Donald Trump. Others said they weren't there to oppose Trump but to support rights for women and minorities.

Organizers said about 80,000 people attended.

Other marches were held around the state, including in Colorado Springs. The Gazette reported that about 250 participated in the march there, down from about 9,000 people in 2017 the day after President Donald Trump's inauguration.

The crowd was also smaller in Aspen. The Aspen Times reported that dozens of men and women participated in the march, which began with some skiing on Aspen Mountain. Organizer Megan Reilly claimed it was "highest elevation march in the country."

