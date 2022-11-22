Dive team pulls boy from lake after 4 children fall through ice

Neighbors helped to rescue three of the children, while a West Metro Fire dive team pulled the fourth from a lake north of Roxborough State Park.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — Four children who were on an icy lake fell into the water on Tuesday afternoon, and one of them was taken to a hospital after being pulled out by a dive team, according to West Metro Fire Rescue.

The two boys and two girls were on the ice on Crystal Lake, near Crystal Lake Drive in a neighborhood just north of Roxborough State Park in Douglas County.

After they fell into the water, neighbors were able to help three of the children get to safety using hoses, extension cords and ropes. Those two girls and a boy are OK, a West Metro Fire spokesperson said.

A West Metro Five dive team pulled out the fourth – a boy who's a young teenager – and he was transported by ambulance to a hospital, the spokesperson said.

Fire agencies ask people to teach their children to stay off ponds and lakes and to keep their pets on a leash around icy bodies of water. If a person or pet falls into the water, don't go after them and instead call 911.

>Video above from 2019 shows West Metro Fire crews training for ice rescues.

