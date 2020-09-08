4 injured in 2-alarm fire at Denver apartment building

Three of the victims were taken to the hospital. The cause is under investigation.

DENVER — Four people were injured in a fire at an apartment building in Denver Saturday afternoon.

The Denver Fire Department (DFD) tweeted at around 4:45 p.m. that firefighters were responding to the second alarm blaze at 630 S. Dayton St. That's located south of East Alameda Ave and west of Havana Street.

DFD said four people were injured, and three of them were taken to the hospital.

Fire investigators were called to the scene to determine what started the fire, DFD said.

"A strong effort & quick extinguishment on an extremely hot day," DFD tweeted.