4 killed in crash in Weld County

CSP said they're investigating whether one of the drivers was impaired.

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — Four people are dead after a crash early Saturday in northern Weld County, the Colorado State Patrol (CSP) said.

According to CSP, the crash happened around 2:30 a.m. on Highway 85 near Carr.

CSP said a Jeep Cherokee was heading south when for some unknown reason, it moved into the northbound lanes and crashed head-on into a Honda sedan.

There were two people in each vehicle, CSP, said: a 30-year-old and a 31-year-old in the Jeep and a 22-year-old and a 24-year-old in the Honda, and they all died at the scene.

Everyone was wearing their seat belts, according to CSP. A spokesperson said they're investigating whether the driver of the Jeep was impaired.

