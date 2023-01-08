4 pedestrians seriously injured in hit-and-run crash

Denver Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that happened on 18th Avenue and Wazee Street.

DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) is investigating a hit-and-run crash that injured four pedestrians near Union Station in downtown on Saturday night.

Officers first responded to the call around 11:40 p.m. at the intersection of 18th Avenue and Wazee Street.

DPD has not released a description of the suspected vehicle involved in the crash or of the driver.

TRAFFIC: #Denver Officers are investigating a hit and run crash involving a motorist and four pedestrians at 18th and Wazee. Four people transported to the hospital with serious injuries. Updates will be posted to this thread pic.twitter.com/AhJdURATNo — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) January 8, 2023

Police said all four pedestrians were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers on the scene spoke with witnesses but are still actively investigating this crash.

DPD is asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

