Four Smoky Hill High School employees, including the school's assistant principal, have been placed on leave after an incident involving a gun that school officials declined to elaborate on.

In an email to parents on Tuesday, Principal Chuck Puga said assistant principal Noah Harris, athletic director John Thompson, head wrestling coach Tommy Loyd and assistant coach and Smoky Hill math teacher Jakob Fisher were on administrative leave "regarding their handling of an alleged incident off campus involving a student in possession of a gun."

No one was harmed in the event, Puga said, and district officials are cooperating with law enforcement.

It's unclear at this time if the student who reportedly had a gun was arrested. 9NEWS has reached out to the district and the Aurora Police Department to gather details. If you have more information on the incident, email newstips@9news.com.

"The safety and security of our students is always our highest priority. We will provide more information when it is available," the statement also said.