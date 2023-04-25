4 wounded bystanders sue Denver officer after LoDo shooting

Bailey Alexander, Yekalo Weldehiwet, Willis Smalls IV and Mark Bess filed the lawsuit in Denver District Court against Officer Brandon Ramos.

DENVER — Four people wounded when a Denver police officer shot at a suspect into a crowd filed a lawsuit against the officer Tuesday.

Bailey Alexander, Yekalo Weldehiwet, Willis Smalls IV and Mark Bess filed the lawsuit in Denver District Court against Officer Brandon Ramos. The lawsuit alleges Ramos recklessly fired into the crowd while aiming for a man who had pulled out a gun.

In January, a Denver grand jury indicted Ramos on 14 counts including second and third-degree assault.

The four plaintiffs in the lawsuit say they were seriously injured by shrapnel from the two bullets Ramos fired during the call.

In the indictment, the grand jury wrote “Ramos’ decision to shoot was not legally justified because it was reckless, unreasonable and unnecessary."

Bailey Alexander, who was out that night visiting her favorite food truck, was shot in the right shoulder and upper right arm, according to the lawsuit. According to the suit, the same shot that likely injured Alexander struck and shattered Yekalo Weldehiwet’s humerus. Weldehiwet’s injury required surgery and several metal plates. Weldehiwet was on a date with his long-term girlfriend.

Willis Smalls was hit on the side of his left foot either by a ricochet or a bullet, according to the lawsuit. Mark Bess was hit in the chest causing a burn. He has seen a chiropractor since the shooting because of the force of the bullet. Smalls and Bess were out that night bar hopping and socializing with friends, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit doesn’t specify demands for damages.

