4-year-old girl found in Denver has been reunited with her parents

The girl was found at around 2 p.m. in the 600 block of Locust Street in Denver's Montclair neighborhood.

DENVER — The Denver Police Department said a 4-year-old girl who found Friday afternoon was reunited with her with her parents.

Police said the girl was found in the 600 block of Locust Street at around 2 p.m. This is near East 6th Avenue Parkway and Monaco Street Parkway in Denver’s Montclair neighborhood.

Police asked for help identifying the young girl and were able to find her parents around 3:45 p.m.

Police did not offer any indication that something criminal had occurred or any other details.