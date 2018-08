LA PLATA COUNTY — A four-year-old girl is missing and considered endangered, according to an alert from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

Sparrow Sow, also known as Sparrow Lewis, was last seen in La Plata County Wednesday afternoon. She may be traveling with 40-year-old Michelle Lewis in a light blue Toyota Corolla with Colorado license plate ZBQ 611.

Michelle Lewis

If you know where they are or see them you're asked to call the La Plata County Sheriff's Office at 970-385-2900.

