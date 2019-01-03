BENT COUNTY, Colo. — Colorado and Kansas have resolved a 40-year deadlock by signing a historic agreement that will provide a new source of water for permanent fish and wildlife conservation in John Martin Reservoir, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

The compromise between Colorado-Kansas Arkansas River Compact Administration will allow the Lower Arkansas Water Management Association to transfer water from the Highland Canal on the Purgatoire River in Bent County into John Martin Reservoir to maintain a permanent pool for fishery and recreation purposes.

The agreement approved by the Compact Administration on Feb. 14 started as a one-year pilot program in 2017 when CPW was allowed to run a 6,000 acre feet into the reservoir.This agreement will allow water to be delivered each year from Highland Canal from Mar. 1 through Nov. 15.

Numerous agencies including CPW, Colorado Division of Water Conservation Board, LAWMA and the Attorney General’s office have been involved in the negotiations.

“CPW has worked for the past 40 years to get a new source of water approved by the Compact Administration,” said Dan Prenzlow, CPW’s Southeast Regional manager, who directed the breakthrough negotiations together with Deputy Regional Manager Brett Ackerman. “John Martin Reservoir is a multi-million dollar fishery and source of water recreation, camping, hiking and wildlife watching.”

John Martin visitors have spent an estimated $8.7 million a year in local businesses, making the reservoir an important asset to the company.

The reservoir has been at risk and this agreement will stabilize the valuable fishery and recreational facilities, according to Dan Prenzlow.

Prenzlow listed several significant benefits to the new agreement that include:

Reducing a significant amount that CPW has spent towards leasing Colorado River water to fill the conservation pool in previous years.

Lowering the risk of fish loss which will save approximately $165,000 annually in restocking costs towards damaged fisheries.

Providing more consistent boating recreation, especially through drought years.

Prenzlow also noted that when water levels drop at the reservoir, so does the number of visitors. In wet years, John Martin can spread out to 11,000 surface areas. During cases of extreme drought, like the one Colorado saw from 2011-2015, it is not uncommon for the surface acres to plunge to just 1,000

“We are proud to achieve this agreement because we know the importance of a healthy John Martin Reservoir to Colorado anglers, boaters and surrounding communities,” Prenzlow said. “A consistent flow of water into John Martin will keep the boat ramps at John Martin wet and that will mean a consistent source of recreation for boaters, anglers, water skiers and campers in the park and region.”

