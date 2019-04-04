FRISCO, Colo. — Officials are hoping a project that involves digging deeper into the Dillon Reservoir will extend the boating season.

The $4 million "Big Dig" project, which begins this spring, is part of the Marina Master Plan approved in June 2018 by Frisco Town Council. It involves lowering the grade of the bay by up to 13 feet.

People can see some of the massive equipment being used at a "Touch-the-Truck" event hosted Thursday from 4:30-6 p.m. by the Town of Frisco.

Excavators will haul out 85,000 cubic yards of dirt -- about 7,000 truck loads. Much of that dirt will be reused to shore up other parts of the reservoir.

Other construction at the marina planned for this spring includes relocation of the current two-lane ramp, which will become a three-lane boat ramp at its new location.

An expanded beach area and new sidewalks to increase pedestrian access are also planned.

> Click/tap here for more information on the project.

