AURORA, Colo. — Five of 18 units of a building at an Aurora apartment complex are uninhabitable after a fire late Saturday night, according to a spokesperson for Aurora Fire Rescue.

Crews responded to the complex at 17090 E. Adriatic Drive, not far from South Buckley Road and East Iliff Avenue, about 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

It is not known how many of the damaged units were occupied.

No injuries were reported. The origin and cause of the fire are under investigation

