DENVER — Street-facing development, more frequent transit routes and wider sidewalks are parts of five citywide plans aimed at creating a more inclusive, connected and healthy city over the next 20 years.

Denver officials introduced the plans on Tuesday, which come after more than 25,000 comments and pieces of input from residents, neighborhood groups and community leaders.

The five plans are:

Comprehensive Plan 2040, a 20-year vision for Denver and its people that offers high-level goals and recommendations.

Blueprint Denver, a citywide land-use and transportation plan for the next 20 years that aims to create more complete neighborhoods and transportation networks, as well as make land-use decisions "through the lens of social equity."

Game Plan for a Healthy City, a long-term plan to help the city respond to challenges like growth, water usage and climate change.

Denver Moves: Transit, a guiding framework meant to improve transit quality and make it more reliable.

Denver Moves: Pedestrians and Trails, a citywide plan to improve sidewalks, street crossings and trails.

> Click/tap here for more information on the plans .

"These plans reflect the type of city our residents want Denver to be today and in the future," said Denver Mayor Michael Hancock.

Denver's Planning Board will review two of the plans -- Comprehensive Plan 2040 and Blueprint Denver -- this Wednesday. The Parks and Recreation Advisory Board will hold a public hearing for Game Plan for a Healthy City on April 10, followed by a hearing at the Denver Planning Board on April 17.

The other two plans -- Denver Moves: Transit and Denver Moves: Pedestrians and Trails -- do not require City Council adoption.

The public may submit comments on the plans electronically up to the date of the hearings or in person.

The plans' first drafts were first released in August 2018 and have been revised several times since.

