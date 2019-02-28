AURORA, Colo. — Five people were injured on Thursday afternoon after a car crashed into an IHOP in Aurora.

It happened around noon at 13700 E. Mississippi Ave. - which is the IHOP at East Mississippi Avenue and South Potomac Street.

All of the people who were injured were inside the restaurant. They suffered minor injuries, according to police.

Damage at IHOP after a car drive into the restaurant

KUSA

A spokesperson for the Aurora police department said the woman driving the vehicle mixed up the brake and gas pedal which caused the vehicle to crash into the building. She was cited for careless driving.

No drugs or alcohol are suspected in the crash, according to APD.

The crash is not on the roadway so traffic should not be impacted.

