Boat explosion near Horsetooth Reservoir marina injures 5

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Five people were injured in a boat explosion near the marina on Horsetooth Reservoir near Fort Collins, Poudre Fire District (PFD) said.

The condition of the victims is not known at this time, PFD said.

PFD said the explosion took place about 9 a.m., and Larimer County Sheriff's Office was also investigating.

About 9:55 a.m. PFD said the fire was out and crews were clearing the scene.

A viewer who sent in the video above said the explosion shook the foothills of his neighborhood.

This is a developing story, and it will be updated.