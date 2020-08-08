x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Denver's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Denver, Colorado | 9NEWS.com

Local News

Boat explosion near Horsetooth Reservoir marina injures 5

Poudre Fire said the condition of the victims is currently not known.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Five people were injured in a boat explosion near the marina on Horsetooth Reservoir near Fort Collins, Poudre Fire District (PFD) said.

The condition of the victims is not known at this time, PFD said.

PFD said the explosion took place about 9 a.m., and Larimer County Sheriff's Office was  also investigating.

About 9:55 a.m. PFD said the fire was out and crews were clearing the scene.

A viewer who sent in the video above said the explosion shook the foothills of his neighborhood.

This is a developing story, and it will be updated.

RELATED: Man faces drug, arson charges after Nederland home explosion

RELATED: 1 dead after explosion at manufactured home in Fort Collins

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Local stories from 9NEWS