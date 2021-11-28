5 people between the ages of 16-20 shot in Aurora

The Aurora Police Department said the shooting happened in the area of North Dayton Street and East Colfax Avenue.

AURORA, Colo — The Aurora Police Department (APD) said five people ages 16-20 were shot near North Dayton Street and East Colfax Avenue in Aurora Sunday morning.

Officers said they responded to the shooting near North Dayton Street and East Colfax Avenue just after midnight. Police said when they arrived at the scene, they found two young men who had been shot.

The press release from APD said officers at the scene used a first aid kit on one of the victims and a tourniquet on the other one. Both men were transported to the hospital for their injuries.

APD said officers also found a large group of people leaving the area. They believe the group was at a party at 9709 East Colfax Ave.

While officers were securing the area, APD said three more victims showed up at the emergency department at a local hospital. All five of the victims are males ages 16-20 and all of them are expected to survive, according to APD.

Officers located a crime scene in the 1500 block of North Dayton Street, APD said. APD said they are investigating Dayton Street between Colfax Avenue and East 16th Avenue.

Investigators from the District 1 Crimes Against Person Unit are investigating whether the shooting is connected to the party on East Colfax Avenue.

As of 7:13 a.m., APD said there is no suspect information. Investigators are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

