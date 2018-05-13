GRAND JUNCTION - A 5-year-old girl suffered serious injuries after she was attacked by a bear overnight in Grand Junction, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

It happened in East Orchard Mesa, above the Colorado River corridor. According to local NBC-affiliate KKCO, the victim's father, Duan Cyr, said that Kimberly Cyr, the girl attacked by the bear, will be fine.

Kimberly Cyr's mother told CPW officers she heard screaming around 2:30 Sunday morning. When she went outside, she saw a large black bear dragging her daughter. She told CPW officers the bear dropped the girl after she began screaming at the animal.

According to her mother, Kimberly Cyr had gone outside to investigate noises in the yard she may have thought was her dog. Kimberly Cyr was taken St. Mary's Hospital with serious injuries, but CPW told KKCO her condition has been upgraded to "fair."

A tweet from a reporter at KKCO said the girl had to get 77 stitches.

CPW officers are tracking the bear with the help of federal wildlife services. Residents may see a heavy law enforcement presence in the area, including hounds.

Residents are asked to secure trash, keep pet food inside and immediately report any bear sightings in this neighborhood, or any residential area.

CPW officers have placed three bear traps in the area and said they will continue to monitor them over several days. If the bear is caught, it will be killed. The carcass will be given to the organization's Wildlife Health Laboratory in Fort Collins.

