LEADVILLE, Colo. — Fifty people were evacuated during an apartment fire in Leadville early Saturday morning.
Multiple fire and law enforcement agencies responded to the fire at the Eagle’s Nest Apartment complex. No one was injured and the fire was quickly put out, according to the Lake County Office of Emergency Management.
An evacuation point has been set up at the 6th St. gym for those impacted by the fire.
Authorities are asking the public to avoid the area as crews continue to clean up.
The cause of the fire has not been released.