LEADVILLE, Colo. — Fifty people had to evacuate the Eagles Nest Apartments in Leadville early Saturday morning due to a fire caused by a man who fell asleep while smoking, according to the Lake County Office of Emergency Management.

The fire was first reported at 3:40 a.m. and was out by 4:06 a.m. thanks to Lake County Fire Rescue, emergency management said.

Despite getting the fire under control quickly, nine units were damaged by the fire. An evacuation center was set up at the 6th Street Gym for the 50 people who had to leave Eagles Nest, according to emergency management.

Betty Benson, spokesperson for the county's emergency management, said the man who caused the fire was taken to a local hospital to be evaluated.

