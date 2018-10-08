Meghan Bigelow and her three sons were on their way to the dentist on June 14 when they were attacked and shot by a 23-year-old man in a road rage incident.

The 41-year-old mother was rushed to the hospital, along with her sons. Vaughn Bigelow, Jr., 13, died. Asa Bigelow, 8, was shot and has also been recovering. Cooper Bigelow, 12, reportedly jumped from the car and fled.

On June 28, Meghan was able to stand with a walker. On Thursday, she went home.

In a post on CaringBridge, Meghan announced that she was finally able to go home after 54 days in the hospital.

RELATED | Mom, kids shot point-blank after Westminster road rage incident, affidavit says

"I have to thank the amazing doctors, nurses, techs, and staff at Denver Health," she wrote. "The trauma team saved me by putting me back together."

She explains in the post that she was bedridden for two weeks and thanked the staff at Denver Health and the staff at Craig Rehabilitation Hospital. She said she wouldn't have been able to go home without their help.

Meghan goes on to say that she's still regularly fatigued and that she's adjusting to her "new normal." She says she's excited to talk to the community that's rallied around her when she's ready.

"Lastly," she ends her post, "I have to thank [my husband] Vaughn. He has been so strong throughout the past 2 months. He has cried with me, celebrated with Asa and me on our successes, he has kept our home standing... Vaughn, I love you!"

The family has a GoFundMe page set up to help pay for various expenses - check it out here.

A fourth person, John Gale, 40, was also shot while sitting in his vehicle with his daughter. He was released from the hospital shortly after the shooting.

The suspect, 23-year-old Jeremy John Webster, has been charged with murder, attempted murder and assault. According to court records, he admitted to shooting the family.

© 2018 KUSA-TV