6 months of supporting migrants could cost Denver up to $20 million

Denver's city leaders provided an update on the migrant response during a council meeting on Monday. The costs supported and sheltered over 6,000 migrants.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — The City of Denver said six months of supporting migrants could cost up to $20 million. Fewer people are arriving in the city compared to the peak in December and January.

During a budget and policy Committee meeting, city leaders provided council members with an update on the migrant response.

The city activated the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) on Dec. 8, 2022, because of a rapid influx of migrants and asylum seekers arriving in Denver from the southern border. The EOC closed on March 3 and the Department of Human Services took over.

Since December, the city has supported and sheltered over 6,000 migrants. In early January, 271 migrants arrived in Denver in one day. The number has leveled off since the peak in December and January. On April 2, 38 people arrived in Denver and around 1,000 people were staying in non-city shelters.

Thousands of people have traveled to Denver in search of a better life. Organizations like Servicios de la Raza have been there to help.

"Number one priority has been finding a way to stabilize themselves and getting employed and getting some form of housing," said case manager Franco Orellana.

Orellana said Servicios de la Raza is also offering free mental health services to migrants.

"Help with the trauma they had to endure both in leaving the violence in home countries and help address the violence and trauma they experience on their way here," he said.

They're prepared to help migrants for a while and so is the city.

Denver's chief financial officer Margaret Danuser told councilmembers on Monday she estimated the city will spend $17-20 million on migrant response efforts from December to June.

"The hotels, three meals a day, transportation both locally from shelters and reception center, as well as bus tickets and sometimes airline tickets out of Denver for reunification," Danuser said. "Staffing is one of the largest costs."

She isn't sure what the cost will be for the second half of 2023. That depends on a contract with a service provider.

"We do have an RFP outstanding for a service provider to step into the role that Denver Human Services is currently providing," Danuser said.

Denver has received some funding from the state, but it only covers a fraction of the bill. With city council approval, Denver's financial reserves – the annual general fund contingency – will cover a majority of the cost.

"Do you think it will cost less than it is costing now if we go through a service provider?" asked Councilmember Kendra Black.

Danuser responded, "That is our hope. We always hope to do better than we are doing now."

"We are pursuing every avenue and pot of money available to us for this activity and will continue to do so," she added. "We are making sure we are containing operations to a level to where city services and city staffing is not implicated here."