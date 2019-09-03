Six people credited with helping to save a man’s life last year are among the honorees Friday night at the American Red Cross Heroes Soiree.

On March 3, 2018, Dan Smoker was hiking Castle Rock with his grandson Eli when he fell 25 feet off a ledge. Michael Mann, along with Christian, Dylan and Max McCaffery, and Tifany and Chris Borgelt came over to help Smoker, who was critically injured in the fall, the Red Cross says.

Emergency medical attention was provided while 911 was called. The group also helped emergency responders get Smoker into the ambulance when medical care arrived on scene. The group’s quick actions are credited for saving Smoker's life and has earned them the Red Cross Life Saver Award.

Juliette Moore, another award recipient, was camping with her boyfriend Isaiah Cormier in the Ruby Gulch area between Nederland and Ward over the summer when things almost turned deadly. The duo heard thunder, and a few seconds later, Cormier had been struck by lightning. Moore immediately dropped to the ground and started performing CPR -- which helped Cormier regain consciousness so she could drive him to the hospital for emergency care. After a short stay in the hospital, Cormier walked away with only minor injuries.

Douglas County Sheriff’s Deputy Thomas Vondra is another honoree at Friday's event. He was the first person to arrive at a large apartment fire in Littleton where there were reports of people still inside the burning building. Deputy Vondra is credited with running ins i de to help the remaining residents get out of the building safely.

The Heroes Soiree is a celebration of the Red Cross spirit honoring local lifesaving heroes who have made an extraordinary difference in the life of another. Nearly 700 people are expected to attend the event at the Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum, according to a press release from the American Red Cross.

All proceeds from the event benefit local Red Cross services. Learn more at this link.

