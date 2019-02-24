ELDORA, Colo. — A 6-year-old girl was rushed to the hospital after falling 29 feet from a ski lift at Eldora Mountain Resort Sunday afternoon.

According to a release from the Boulder County Sheriff's Office, the Boulder resident fell from the Sundance lift at around 1 p.m. Eldora Ski Patrol responded and found her conscious and breathing.

She was taken to a first aid room, where paramedics began treating her for possible pelvic and lower extremity injuries. After she was stabilized, she was taken to a local hospital. Her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, the sheriff's office said.

On Monday, the Boulder County Sheriff's Office said the Sundance lift has two-seat chairs and does not have a safety bar. According to their preliminary investigation, it appears the girl was never fully seated on the lift chair and began to slip as the chair began climbing. She fell near the first pole, according to the sheriff's office and landed in hard-packed snow below.

The incident is under investigation by Eldora management and the Boulder County Sheriff's Office.

Eldora is located in southwest Boulder County, about 21 miles south of Boulder.

