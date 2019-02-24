ELDORA, Colo. — A 6-year-old girl was rushed to the hospital after falling 40 feet from a ski lift at Eldora Mountain Resort Sunday afternoon.

According to a release from the Boulder County Sheriff's Office, the Boulder resident fell from the Sundance lift at around 1 p.m. Eldora Ski Patrol responded and found her conscious and breathing.

She was taken to a first aid room, where paramedics began treating her for possible pelvic and lower extremity injuries. After she was stabilized, she was taken to a local hospital.

The incident is under investigation by Eldora management and the Boulder County Sheriff's Office.

Eldora is located in southwest Boulder County, about 21 miles south of Boulder.