A 63-year-old old man has died after he was found unconscious on the edge of a ski run at Copper Mountain on Wednesday afternoon, a release from the Summit County Sheriff’s Office says.

At about 4:45 p.m., the sheriff’s office was called for a man who was found unconscious in the trees next to a ski run.

The man was taken to St. Anthony Copper Medical Clinic where he later died, theSheriff’s Office said.

The Summit County Coroner is investigating the cause of the man’s death and will release his identity once next of kin has been notified.

