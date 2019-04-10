AURORA, Colo. — Aurora Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a 69-year-old man who suffers from dementia and has not been seen for nearly a week.

Thomas Campbell was last seen on Sept. 27 in the 7300 block of South Potomac Street shortly after he was released from the Arapahoe County Jail, Aurora Police said. It's not clear what he was in jail for.

Campbell has dementia and a traumatic brain injury, according to Aurora Police.

He was last seen wearing an aqua-colored hoodie, black T-shirt and blue jeans. He is about 5-feet, 7-inches tall, weighs about 150 pounds and has blue eyes and brown and grey hair.

Police said Campbell lives in the 18200 block of E Layton Place and does not have a car.

Anyone who sees Campbell is asked to call 911.

