7 horses, llama rescued from Arapahoe County home in animal cruelty investigation, sheriff says

Deputies seized the "extremely malnourished" animals from a home after executing a search warrant in an animal cruelty investigation.

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — Authorities seized seven horses and one llama from a home in Deer Trail Tuesday as part of an investigation into animal cruelty, the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) said.

Deputies responded to a complaint about the animals treatment and condition and executed a search warrant at a home on the 89000 block of East County Road 18, in eastern Arapahoe County.

Investigators said the horses were extremely malnourished and the llama was thin and its hair was matted to the point its movement was hampered. None of the animals had access to food or water.

After executing the search warrant, the animals were immediately fed by rescuers and the neglected horses were taken to the Harmony Equine Center in Franktown.

According to ACSO, the Colorado Humane Society, the Department of Agriculture and the Dumb Friends League were all at the scene.

ACSO said that once all the animals are evaluated by a veterinarian and their exact condition is determined, the owners could face animal cruelty charges.

Video: Seven horses and a llama are rescued in Deer Trail

