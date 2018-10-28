AURORA — A 79-year-old man has died after colliding with an SUV while riding a bicycle in Aurora.

According to a release, officers were called out to the intersection of E Iliff Ave and S Kittredge Way just before 4:30 pm Saturday. They found that a Lincoln Navigator driven by a 36-year-old man was going south on Kittredge and preparing to turn right onto Iliff. He didn't see the cyclist, who was trying to across Iliff, and ran into him as he turned right.

The cyclist, whose identity has not been released, was taken to a hospital and later died. The driver of the SUV was not hurt and stayed at the scene.

Traffic investigators will determine whether any charges apply. Officers say speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash.

Aurora police are asking any witnesses to contact Sergeant William Revelle at 303-739-6374 or wrevelle@auroragov.org.

