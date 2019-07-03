ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — An 82-year-old woman has died after being hit by a pickup truck while trying to cross the street in Arapahoe County, according to the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office.

The woman was in the crosswalk on northbound South Broadway at West Ridge Road when she was hit just after 1 p.m. Thursday. She died at the scene, police said.

The man driving the pickup stopped right away and is cooperating with the investigation.

The Sheriff's Office said there is no indication that he was under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and he was not speeding. Investigators don't know whether the woman was crossing against the light.

Northbound Broadway was closed between West Ridge Road and East Easter Avenue for the investigation.

