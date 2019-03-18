A group of 86 students at Arvada West High School got to spend their St. Patrick’s Day in Ireland, marching in a parade.

The students are in all seven of Arvada West’s ensembles, were one of the first bands to march in the parade in Cork.

Thousands of people lined the route, cheered them on, and took pictures.

“American bands, the bands we are, aren’t very common in Europe so it’s very unique and kind of special,” Craig Melhorn, the school’s director of instrumental music, said. “So when they see us, it’s not something they always get to see. So they’re very appreciative, high fives along the way, kids were dancing, lots of smiles.”

Melhorn said the crowd gave lots of compliments.

The students will return to Colorado on Thursday. Before that, they have a few more performances in Ireland.