BROOMFIELD, Colo. — An 88-year-old man woke up to find two masked men armed with a baseball bat in his Broomfield home Saturday morning.

According to officers, the crime took place in the 100 block of Hemlock Way.

The masked men woke up the homeowner, who was the only person in the house, and took his wallet. He wasn't hurt.

Little information about the suspects has been released. They're described as white males between 5 feet 8 and 5 feet 10 inches tall.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Broomfield Police dispatch at 303-488-6400.