KUSA — One person is in critical condition and eight other people are injured after a natural gas explosion that a spokesperson for the Denver Fire Department called the biggest one the city has seen in 10 years.

It happened at a four-plex at Santa Fe Drive and 4th Avenue - the Baker neighborhood - around 1 p.m., according to Greg Pixley with DFD.

One person was initially trapped in the rubble from the explosion and subsequent collapse, Pixley said, but that person was rescued by firefighters and is stable. Another person trapped in the structure is in critical condition.

The other seven injuries range from burns to blunt force trauma. Those people were bystanders who were treated at the scene and released.

Business owner David Bacon said he was driving down nearby 6th Avenue when he heard a "huge bang."

"My car totally shook," he said. "I looked in my rear view mirror and saw a plume of smoke."

Bacon said he immediately went to the scene to see if anyone needed help.

"There were people...kind of ... scattered around. Everyone was clearly frightened," he said. "There was a couple that was covered in ash that looked disoriented but were okay ... that looked like they had literally crawled out of the rubble."

There is an active fire burning right now and there is moderate damage to buildings across the street and to cars adjacent to the building.

Pixley said during an afternoon news briefing that he could still smell lingering pockets of natural gas more than an hour after the initial explosion was reported.

It's still unclear how this happened or what caused the explosion as this is still in the "investigation phase", Pixley said.

It's unclear if every person is accounted for at this time, but Pixley said there have been no reports of any deaths so far.

There was another explosion in 1996 a block away from Tuesday's which Pixley mentioned during the news conference.

Santa Fe is closed from Ellsworth Avenue to 5th Avenue. Side streets may also be affected in the immediate area. The 9NEWS Traffic Map has the latest information about closures and alternate routes: https://www.9news.com/traffic

Xcel Energy Colorado, the metro area's largest utility company, has crews on-site and is helping with the investigation.

Xcel Energy spokesperson Michelle Aguayo said in these situations, the company shuts off the gas in the immediate building and any others in the area that might be in danger. They do the same for overhead power lines and try to "redirect the power so folks don’t lose electricity," Aguayo said.

Anyone with a gas emergency is urged to call Xcel at 1-800-895-2999.

