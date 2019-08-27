BAILEY, Colo. —

Audio of the 911 call released by the Park County Sheriff’s Office reveals more details about the moments after an 8-year-old boy was bitten on the head by a mountain lion near his Bailey home.

In the audio (published in full above), the boy’s mother is heard reporting the attack, which happened at around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday. The 911 dispatcher helped guide the family to the fire station, as well as instruct them about stopping the bleeding.

The Platte Canyon Fire Protection District took the boy to the hospital, where he underwent surgery to repair multiple lacerations to his head and face. In a Facebook post, firefighters complimented the boy for his compassion, bravery and toughness.

The victim returned home from the hospital on Tuesday. He was greeted by signs from his community offering him support and wishing him a quick recovery.

Signs welcomed the Bailey mountain lion attack victim home from the hospital.

Carrie Hurich

Colorado Parks and Wildlife confirmed Monday that it has euthanized the mountain lion responsible for the attack. It was one of the two animals caught by wildlife officers on Thursday afternoon after they were spotted killing goats at a property near where the boy was bitten.

Wildlife officials credit the boy’s father for saving his life, saying that after the boy was bitten, he ran outside and scared the animal away.

The victim was attacked while he was running from his house to a neighbor’s.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the 8-year-old boy’s family. This is the link to the account verified by the Platte Canyon Fire Protection District: bit.ly/2zjeCmf

