94-year-old woman among newest US citizens

Lucina Perez, originally from Mexico, had her naturalization ceremony Thursday morning in Centennial.

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — Thirty-five people became some of the United States' newest Americans on Thursday. Among them was 94-year-old Lucina Perez, who has been a resident for the past 16 years.

The process for naturalization is lengthy. Applicants must be 18 years or older and a permanent resident for at least five years, or three years if married to a U.S. citizen. They must also complete an interview process in which they prove they have basic English skills and a good moral character, and demonstrate a knowledge and understanding of U.S. history and government.

In a ceremony Thursday, Perez was welcomed after completing all the necessary requirements.

"It’s because all my daughters are here. I have been here for 16 years. I believe now is the time," Perez said in her native Spanish language.

Perez is most looking forward to voting, now being able to do so.

"Very proud. I’m very happy and really grateful that I have achieved this," she said.

She will celebrate her 95th birthday this year, and says that doing so at her age is all worth it.

"I feel good, happy. I feel happy. I feel really great," she said upon receiving her Certificate of Naturalization.

