9Cares Colorado Shares raises $805K

DENVER — More than $805 thousand dollars have been collected during the 41st annual 9Cares Colorado Shares holiday drive.

This year, 9NEWS partnered up with King Soopers to collect donations to help local food banks and provide meals for those in need. $805,837.40 were raised this year. That equals 2,417,511 meals for Coloradans.

New this year, 9NEWS moved away from a one-day in-person donation drive to focus on raising money to feed more people by raising funds to benefit local food banks.

The food bank can purchase food for much less than what the average person would spend at the store, which helps stretch donors' dollars further.

This year's 9Cares Colorado Shares holiday drive ran from Nov. 11 to Dec. 11.

To start the holiday drive, 9NEWS and King Soopers raised $153,000 in the first-ever 9Cares Colorado Shares Telethon on Thursday, Nov. 17.

Volunteers from Food Bank of the Rockies, King Soopers, Lifetime Windows, Bellco Credit Union, and Waste Management assisted 9NEWS during the telethon.

