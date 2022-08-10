Kathy Sabine returns to 9NEWS after skin cancer surgery

9NEWS Chief Meteorologist Kathy Sabine is sharing her story in hopes of inspiring more people to get regular skin examinations.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — 9NEWS Chief Meteorologist Kathy Sabine is back at 9NEWS.

Sabine will make her return during 9NEWS at 4 p.m. on Wednesday following her recent skin cancer diagnosis, treatment, surgery and recovery.

"I am looking forward to going back to 9NEWS and reconnecting with everyone, but I'm not going to lie, I do feel a little bit of anxiety about it because I don’t quite feel or look 100% like myself," Sabine said Wednesday.

Sabine had two operations in July — one was a Mohs procedure to remove the troubling area and then plastic surgery to reconstruct her nose using cartilage from her ear.

"I'm so grateful for the outpouring of love and support. I so appreciate the vulnerability of people who have shared their own stories and I am grateful to have the platform and opportunity to get the word out about skin cancer in Colorado," Sabine said.

Sabine shared her recovery journey last month with the hope that by sharing her experience, more people will be comfortable and inspired to get their skin checked through regular examinations.

"It's for real and people need to get the facts. I never thought it would happen to me," Sabine shared. "Like many Coloradans, I love to enjoy this beautiful state the sunshine and the outdoors, but I have learned you have to be smart and even then sometimes it’s not enough."

Kathy Sabine shares her skin cancer journey 1/6

2/6

3/6

4/6

5/6

6/6 1 / 6

"I want to show people that you can come back from something like this. A lot of people reached out about how they felt anxiety and depression, they felt isolated because they looked different after the skin cancer surgeries. I can relate. But you can come back from this. So if I can be an inspiration to even one person who’s felt those feelings and give them hope I’m here for it."

Sabine is a seven-time Emmy Award recipient for best meteorologist, a broadcast veteran of 35 years and part of the 9NEWS team since 1993.

"I've only been applying makeup for a few days so that will be a process trying to navigate around the scar that will still take months to heal, but it will heal and I am grateful. Thank you, everybody."

Sabine said she's grateful for the messages she's received on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram from people wishing her well, in addition to people sharing their own stories about skin cancer.

If you'd like to send Sabine a message, you can email her at kathy.sabine@9news.com.

The surgeon has me applying silicone gel and tinted sunscreen, he says to use 50 SPF with zinc FYI… and I started trying to figure out the make up situation…going to be a process… but I am gonna take a deep breath and be back on the air tomorrow Wednesday at four and five🙏🏻❤️ pic.twitter.com/Vtwgo1goe3 — Kathy Sabine (@KathySabine9) August 9, 2022

It’s going to be a process… but I’m gonna take a deep breath… and I just want to thank all of you SO much for your love and support and for sharing your stories and allowing me a platform to get the word out on this! #Grateful❤️skin cancer in Colorado is for real get the facts! — Kathy Sabine (@KathySabine9) August 9, 2022

Thanks for all the love folks! 😩❤️And for sharing your stories, it really has been such a sense of community during a time when I felt isolated stuck inside for several weeks. Hearing your stories I know that many of you have felt the same way❤️THANK YOU for that connection.❤️ pic.twitter.com/uzPznlIUll — Kathy Sabine (@KathySabine9) August 1, 2022

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Feature stories

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.