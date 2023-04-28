Colorado MMA fighter finds purpose after saving brother's life

Nick Montez saved his little brother's life after a shooting and uses that experience to inspire others.

ARVADA, Colo. — The hard work Nick Montez puts in on the mats at his Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) gym in Arvada is nothing compared to what he’s had to already overcome.

“There wasn't really a stable home situation there. You grow up around that and it kind of becomes your normal,” Nick Montez said.

Circumstances don't define you but there was one night that changed the course of his life forever.

“We just went out that night to play basketball, I heard a couple loud gunshots and I remember getting out of the car and seeing my little brother running to me," Nick Montez said. "He had blue pants and I could see it start spreading red. I remember he looked at me and he starts passing out a little bit.”

He wrapped a tourniquet around the leg of younger brother Tony’s leg, keeping his brother alive until paramedics arrived.

“I do believe in God, and by the grace of God, I survived but my brother's the one who saved my life,” Tony Montez said. “There were times I wake up and I was like wow I don't even want to walk right now, but Nick was there. He slept in the hospital with me.”

That night, Tony's life gave purpose to Nick's.

”I decided I had to do something different with my life," Nick Montez said. "I had to change the direction of my life. I figure I like fighting and it's something I'm good at and so I did it and I found out I was really good at it.”

Very good at it and his work ethic, his story, and his determination reminds others their circumstances don't define them.

“Parents are excited like, ‘my son looks up to you,’ ‘my daughter looks up to you,’ that really hits my heart,” Nick Montez said.

“I'm being honest, I can't put it into words. My brother is definitely a role model to me. He's definitely helped me do better in life as he does better in life,” Tony said.

Nick found MMA but he also found a higher calling. Being a protector, a role model and a good big brother.

“I say this all the time. He goes through all this training and everything just to come home and get beat up,” Tony said.

Nick Montez fights Saturday night at the Budweiser events center. After this fight, he will go professional.

