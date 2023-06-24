Corey Rose Wishes and Heroes benefit concert returns June 24

Proceeds from the 13th annual concert will benefit Make-A-Wish Colorado and the Colorado Professional Firefighters Foundation.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LITTLETON, Colo — The Wishes and Heroes Benefit Concert is back.

Over the years, Wishes and Heroes has granted dozens of wishes and has helped many firefighters and their family members when tragedy strikes.

9NEWS Mornings anchor Corey Rose started the concert fundraiser in 2011 to honor the memory of her father, Gary, who passed away from work-related leukemia. Gary was a PJ in the Air Force and a Los Angeles City firefighter in for 32 years.

To date, Wishes and Heroes has raised more than $250,000, with half going to Make a Wish Colorado to grant wishes for kids fighting leukemia or lymphoma, and half going to the Colorado Professional Firefighters Foundation.

The 2023 Wishes and Heroes Benefit Concert will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 24, at Breckenridge Brewery in Littleton.

The public is invited to come to the brewery to enjoy music, food, drinks, dancing and three live bands: Chris Dismuke, 9's A Pair, and Funkiphino.

Tickets are $25 in advance at TicketWeb.com or $30 at the door. Kids 12 and under are free.

Your tax deductible donation goes a long way in helping fire families and wish kids in the fight of their life.

For more information and the latest updates, visit the Corey Rose Wishes and Heroes Benefit Concert Facebook page.

Past photos from Corey Rose's Wishes and Heroes benefit concert 1/11

2/11

3/11

4/11

5/11

6/11

7/11

8/11

9/11

10/11

11/11 1 / 11

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: 9NEWS Mornings

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

ADD THE 9NEWS+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.