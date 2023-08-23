Denver International Airport performs full-scale emergency exercise

“400 people will be involved in this full-scale exercise that is required by the FAA” airport officials said.

DENVER — Denver International Airport held a full-scale exercise training Wednesday morning, to meet the ‘FAA’s Part 139’ regulations.

“400 people will be involved in this full-scale exercise. It will be everything from communication to communicating with the media that will be sharing that information with the public," said Jose Salas, spokesperson for DIA.

The full-scale training is held every three years. The last time DIA held an exercise training was in 2020, in the height of the pandemic when people were not traveling.

“The last training was a way smaller scale because of the situation we were in, so we haven’t had a chance to hold a full-scale exercise like this in a while," according to Salas. "We expect to learn a lot from this training.”

Hundreds of volunteers, actors, multiple agencies, and firefighters tested components such as fire suppression, and family reunification to simulate real-life scenarios in the event of aircraft crash or severe weather.

“The training we perform focuses on all the areas that would happen on any incident, that includes from initial communication, activating our emergency operation center, all the way to a debrief after the event to see what works, what we can improve on, and any lessons learned that we could take from this,” said Salas.

These exercises help airport officials test, maintain, and improve a level of readiness to respond to any real-world incident if it were to happen at or near the airport.

