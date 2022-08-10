Legendary 9NEWS anchor Gary Shapiro to retire after 40-year career

Gary joined 9NEWS in 1983 and became the anchor of 9NEWS Mornings in 1989.

DENVER — Veteran TV anchor and journalist Gary Shapiro will retire in December of 2022 after four decades on the air, 9NEWS announced Wednesday.

Shapiro has anchored 9NEWS Mornings since 1989 after first joining 9NEWS as a Boulder Bureau Reporter in 1983.

"It's just time. Even though it was never easy getting up in the middle of the night, I've loved being on the morning show with such a great crew, and with so many wonderful viewers," Shapiro said. "But now it's time to sleep in, spend time with my wife, do some traveling that we haven't seemed to get to, ski during the week, and not worry about deadlines every day."

"Having said that, 9NEWS was nice enough to offer me a part-time gig, so I'll still be on the air now and then doing stories and specials. I get to keep my hand in the game, do meaningful storytelling, but also take it a little easier," said Shapiro.

"I can't even express how great it's been to work at 9NEWS," Shapiro added. "Their professionalism, commitment to news and community, diversity, and ethical makeup continues to make it one of the truly elite stations in the country."

"I will always be thankful to the many on-air and behind-the-scenes people I've worked with, all the photojournalists, producers, directors, assignment editors, digital staff members and so many others who have helped and guided me for decades. And again, I couldn't have done any of it without our dedicated viewers. They are our second family. They continue to be the reason we all work so hard for so many hours."

Besides his anchoring and reporting duties at 9NEWS during his career, Shapiro has produced a number of TV specials and documentaries.

Shapiro has produced in-depth reports on Colorado's Japanese internment camp Amache, Denver's Five Points neighborhood, the U.S. Air Force Academy, as well as the Normandy, Pearl Harbor and the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Shapiro traveled to Italy and Poland for a documentary on Pope John Paul II before the Pontiff’s visit to Denver in 1993.

He has won numerous awards including Emmys and awards from the Colorado Broadcaster's Association. He also won the coveted Edward R. Murrow award for documentary reporting.

