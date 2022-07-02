The Great Resignation: Why are people quitting their jobs in Colorado?

A woman from Colorado quit her executive office job to start a coffee roasting business. She's one of millions of people switching things up.

DENVER — Dawnn Short had a successful career as an analyst for a medical device company. Her hobby was roasting coffee beans as she and her husband love good coffee.

During the pandemic, Short decided to turn that hobby into a business. It went really well, so she quit her corporate job.

Short is one of more than four million people in the U.S. each month who are quitting their jobs. Some are quitting to make more money or for better quality of life, while others like Short are looking to follow their dreams.

It's why you see so many "Help Wanted" signs these days in restaurants, box stores, business offices and factories.

Labor experts say it's going to take some time to sort things out.

In the meantime, employers are going to have to get pretty creative to attract workers. It's not only better pay — although that's a big one — but everything is on the table, from helping to pay for daycare to four-day work weeks, flex schedules and working from home.

The pandemic gave workers time to reflect on their lives and many decided they'd rather do something else.

Many labor experts say it may be less of a "great resignation" and more of a "great reassignment."

Meanwhile, Short said if you're stuck in a job you don't really like, go for something else.

"It's so rewarding," said Short. "Yes, there's the money issue. 'Can I afford to do it?' But if you've got the passion to do something, do it. You're not going to have that sitting at a desk job."

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: 9NEWS Mornings

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.