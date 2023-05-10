'Pegasus Project' in need of stuffed animal donations

Eli Mahnken's last wish was to provide stuffed animal reading buddies to each student at his elementary school.

AURORA, Colo. — Eli Mahnken was a smart, loving kiddo with a big heart who just happened to be battling brain cancer. Eli passed away last Oct. 14, but he had one final wish.

One of Eli’s greatest joys in life was reading, and he wished to provide all children at Aurora's Independence Elementary School with a stuffed animal reading buddy to foster the joy of reading.

His family is calling it the "Pegasus Project," inspired by a Pegasus stuffie that Eli received after he requested it to be his reading buddy for his first-grade year at the elementary school.

The Pegasus is a mysterious creature capable of everything, symbolizing the divine inspiration of the journey to heaven, since riding him was synonymous to flying to the heavens. The Pegasus represents speed, strength, and artistic inspiration, and is goodhearted, gentle and eager to help.

The meaning of Pegasus reminds us of all things Eli: gentle and goodhearted, lightning fast and with superhero strength.

Right now, Eli's family is about 1,000 stuffed animals short of their goal, and they're asking for the community’s help to fulfill his wish. The family is looking for new 7 inch to 9 inch stuffed animals.

If you have a stuffed animal you want to donate, send it to 16270 E. Stanford Place, Aurora, CO 80015.

