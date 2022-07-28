Little Free Library launches Read in Color initiative in Denver

The Little Free Library is launching its Read in Color diverse books initiative in Denver.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — The Little Free Library is launching the Read in Color initiative in Denver.

The initiative, which launched two years ago after the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis, aims to bring more diverse voices to the little libraries, according to Executive Director Greig Metzger.

There will be a ribbon-cutting to launch the initiative at 4 p.m. Thursday at the Park Hill Station Apartments.

Leadership from BookGive and Little Free Library nonprofits will be in attendance, as well as author Nyasha Williams and residents of Park Hill Station.

More information about the Little Free Library can be found here.

Little Free Library is a nonprofit organization based in St. Paul, Minnesota. Its mission is to be a catalyst for building community, inspiring readers and expanding book access for all through a global network of volunteer-led Little Free Libraries.

The group's vision is to have a Little Free Library in every community and a book for every reader. The organization believes all people are empowered when the opportunity to discover a personally relevant book to read is not limited by time, space, or privilege.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.