Ski Ukraine shirts raise money for relief efforts after Russian invasion

Kinderlift Colorado has started selling Ski Ukraine shirts and is sending money made to the Red Cross in Ukraine.

DENVER — At the Kinderlift warehouse in downtown Denver owner Randy Burklund has spent the past 12 years making safety vests for children learning to ski.

For the past few weeks, however, he has been doing things a little differently to help the people in Ukraine following the invasion by Russia.

“I have all the equipment here I can make t-shirts with a cool design on the front," Burklund said.

For the past three weeks, he has been printing gray and white T-shirts. On the front they have Ski Ukraine and on the back it’s the symbol for no Putin.

“I don’t care what party you are or who you are, everyone seems to be the same with this Ukraine thing, which is Putin is bad,” Burklund said..

His idea is that maybe people in ski friendly Colorado would want to buy the shirts to support a place that also likes skiing.

“I got on the internet and they have over 50 ski areas there,” said Burklund. “We turned the website on and I’m doing Ski Ukraine T-shirts now and selling them all over the country.”

The T-shirts are being sold for $25 at Kinderlift.com, and money raised is being sent to the Ukraine Red Cross.

