Colorado school bus driver has a pretty important second job

The shortage of school bus drivers in Colorado has led to an interesting situation in the Platte Valley School District in Kersey.

KERSEY, Colo. — A school bus driver shortage has one district in Weld County finding replacement drivers from unusual places.

Dr. Jeremy Burmeister is one of the replacement drivers for the district. Burmeister spends the mornings getting ready to drive his bus route like any of the other drivers. He goes through his safety checks and heads out of the bus yard to pick up the students.

Unlike the other drivers, he wears a tie when he drives. Maybe it's because his other job, his day job if you will, is the superintendent of the school district, Platte Valley RE-7.

Burmeister drives for two reasons. There's a shortage of drivers in the district. This means he, along with a school principal, maintenance directors, grounds crew workers and others are all in when it comes to getting the kids to school.

Burmeister also drives to connect with the kids. He loves the personal interaction, getting to visit with the students and talking about what they're up to. He says it helps him do his other job.

And what do the students think of having the superintendent drive their bus?

The students we talked to gave him mostly good reviews. They said he's polite, friendly, and loves to talk.

And when it comes to actual driving, two students told us he's "not terrible." Burmeister says he'll take that as a compliment.

